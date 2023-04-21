5 séries similaires à SEX AND THE CITY à voir sur NETFLIX

Si vous avez raté la série avec Sarah Jessica Parker, on passe ici en revue d’autres fictions en streaming très similaires. Consultez la liste avec Emily à Paris et plus encore !
En 1998, le sexe et la ville Il est venu révolutionner la télévision. Et c’est que la série mettant en vedette Sarah Jessica Parker a marqué un avant et un après dans les fictions menées par des femmes en présentant un groupe d’amis qui explore le monde des rencontres à Manhattan. Si vous avez déjà vu tous ses épisodes ainsi que sa série dérivée sur HBO Maxnous vous présentons ici 5 séries très similaires que vous trouverez dans le catalogue de Netflix.
+ 5 séries similaires à Sex and the City sur Netflix
-Le type gras
si vous avez vu le sexe et la ville et vous vouliez plus de séries de ce style, alors vous ne pouvez pas manquer Netflix de Le type gras. Créé par Sarah Wilsonla fiction de 2017 a 5 saisons et suit trois milléniaux qui travaillent dans un magazine féminin et gèrent leur carrière, leurs amours, leurs amitiés et leur vie à New York alors qu’ils tentent de découvrir leur propre identité.
-Facile
Cherchez-vous des histoires pleines d’esprit comme le sexe et la ville? Vous ne pouvez pas manquer Facileune fiction de 2016 composée par 3 saisons créé par Joe Cygne. La production Netflix consiste en une anthologie qui explore divers personnages de Chicago alors qu’ils se frayent un chemin à travers l’amour, le sexe, la technologie et la culture.
– Amis du Collège
L’un des attraits de le sexe et la ville c’est la manière dont il montre la sexualité chez les adultes. Cette même chose se produit dans Amis du collègela série de 2 saisons disponible en Netflix. Créé par Nicholas Stoller et Francesca Delbanco dans 2017, présente un groupe d’amis d’université qui sont à 20 ans de l’obtention du diplôme. C’est alors qu’ils découvrent que les relations amoureuses ne se sont pas du tout améliorées avec l’âge.
-Grâce et Frankie
grâce et frankie C’est une autre de la série que vous devez voir dans Netflix Si vous manquez le sexe et la ville. Cette fabrication de 2015 a 7 saisons et a été développé par Marta Kauffman et Howard J. Morris. De quoi s’agit-il? Bien qu’ils ne se connaissent pas, Grace et Frankie vivent la même histoire : leurs maris ont demandé le divorce pour être ensemble. C’est ainsi qu’une femme rigide et une femme très excentrique se retrouvent face à leur nouvelle réalité.
– Émilie à Paris
Dans 2020arriver Émilie à Paris au catalogue de Netflixessayant de capturer quelque chose de l’essence de le sexe et la ville. Le spectacle créé par Darren étoile -qui a déjà 3 saisons– suit une cadre de Chicago qui trouve le job de ses rêves à Paris et entame une nouvelle carrière en Europe. Cependant, il ne sera pas facile pour vous de concilier carrière, amitiés et amour.
