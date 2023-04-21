5 séries similaires à SEX AND THE CITY à voir sur NETFLIX

Nacon, Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters

This Warband adds the Witch Hunters, with 7 new unit types and a fully playable campaign featuring unique Dramatis Personae, High Capitular Wilhelm Krieger. Amidst the rivalries and violence that splits the Empire, sinister forces creep back into the lands of men. Against these evils stand the Witch Hunters, remorseless warriors in service to the Temple of Sigmar. The witch practicing her fell magic, the mutant spreading its corruption of flesh, the necromancer violating the sanctity of the grave, the daemon seeking to possess souls – these are the foes of the Witch Hunter. The Witch Hunters will allow nothing to make them waver in their defence of mankind against these evils. They are the Templars of Sigmar, and with sword and fire they will return their god’s justice to Mordheim. Witch Hunter Captain The leader of each band of Witch Hunters bears a commission from the Grand Theogonist himself, sanctioning whatever action the Captain deems necessary. Those entrusted with such authority are chosen for their unswerving faith and zeal, as well as their tactical acumen and swordsmanship. Any who dare oppose a Witch Hunter Captain will be summarily executed… with the Temple of Sigmar’s blessing. Initial Weapon Set Set 1: Crossbow Pistols Set 2: Sword Perks Sigmar's Aegis: The warrior has a natural Magic resistance bonus of 20%. Initial Skills Hunter's Patience: After a successful Dodge attempt, reduces the cost of a Counter-Attack performed in response by 1 Offense Point. Flagellant Their minds unhinged by the conviction that the End Times are upon the Empire, Flagellants are fanatical madmen who wander the roads and byways of the provinces. They preach their apocalyptic visions wherever they go, scourging their own bodies with barbed whips and heavy chains in acts of ghastly self-mutilation. The crazed devotion that gives Flagellants purpose likewise …